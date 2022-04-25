5 Freeway at 110 map

Google Maps

Lincoln Heights -- A big rig loaded with 21,000 pounds of fish crashed into a sedan and both vehicles caught fire early this morning on the 5 Freeway just south of the Arroyo Seco (110) Parkway.

The crash was reported at 12:52 a.m. on the northbound 5 Freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Witnesses told the CHP the big rig hit a blue low-rider causing it to blow a tire, spin out and hit the center divider and both vehicles caught fire.

Witnesses reportedly did not know whether anyone was inside the burning vehicles but there was no indication of any fatalities, said CHP Officer Patrick Kimball.

The CHP issued a SigAlert at 1:23 a.m. shutting down northbound lanes 1, 2 and 3 while the wreckage was cleared.

News That Hits Home

News That Hits Home

The Eastsider needs your support!

The Eastsider is committed to providing news and information free to all as a community service. But reporting and writing neighborhood news takes time -- and money. Join the other Eastsider readers whose one-time contributions and monthly sponsorships help pay our bills and allow us to provide you the news and info that keeps you connected to your community. -- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher

Tags

The Eastsider is a subscriber to City News Service, the country's largest regional news service covering Southern California. CNS reporters and editors staff provide news coverage 24 hours a day.

Load comments