Lincoln Heights -- A big rig loaded with 21,000 pounds of fish crashed into a sedan and both vehicles caught fire early this morning on the 5 Freeway just south of the Arroyo Seco (110) Parkway.

The crash was reported at 12:52 a.m. on the northbound 5 Freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Witnesses told the CHP the big rig hit a blue low-rider causing it to blow a tire, spin out and hit the center divider and both vehicles caught fire.

Witnesses reportedly did not know whether anyone was inside the burning vehicles but there was no indication of any fatalities, said CHP Officer Patrick Kimball.

The CHP issued a SigAlert at 1:23 a.m. shutting down northbound lanes 1, 2 and 3 while the wreckage was cleared.