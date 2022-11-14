Homeless man in Echo Park 600

A city program that diverts nonviolent emergency calls away from police is expanding to Lincoln Heights and other neighborhoods, Mayor Eric Garcetti announced today.

The Crisis and Incident Response through Community-Led Engagement (CIRCLE) program, will be in Downtown, Lincoln Heights, the Northeast Valley and South Los Angeles beginning next year.

