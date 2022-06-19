Lincoln Heights -- North Central Animal Shelter occupies an industrial stretch of Lacy Street alongside the 110 Freeway. Since early in the pandemic, it’s been closed to the public on weekdays, except by appointment, which I happen to have thanks to prior arrangement with Tom Kiesche. I met Tom while doing theater in the late ‘90s. He’s an actor, writer and director, in addition to clocking over 2,000 hours over the past five years as a shelter volunteer.
In shelter parlance Tom is a Level Three, the most advanced volunteer, a position that requires certain training, skills, devotion and moxie. Level Threes handle the biggest dogs, the terrified dogs, and the most complicated dogs.
Depending on volunteer availability, dogs might go days or weeks without getting out of their kennels, so when he arrives for a shift, Tom consults the walk log to see which ones are due for some fresh air. On the morning of my visit, two new dogs need assessing. The first is Tyson, a super friendly young husky Tom calls a “slam dunk … he won’t be here long.” The second is Oso, a gentle soul of a husky mix hiding in the back of a kennel, peering out with just one fearful blue eye.
“This poor dog is terrified of everything. You have a dog for six years, then you leave it at the shelter because you’re moving.” Tom thuds a gloved hand over his chest. “This kind of thing really gets me here.”
When I ask how he can do this work and still keep his heart intact, he says, “Um … I don’t?” But Tom’s pragmatic. The dogs are stuck here, whether people choose to think about them or not. “If I skip a day, that means maybe six dogs don't get walked. Multiply that by weeks, or months. But if I help socialize a dog, and that dog gets adopted, that’s an amazing feeling for me.”
Chronicling his work on Instagram, Tom has over 27,000 followers and surmises he’s made “literally thousands” of dog posts. Perhaps due to his entertainment background, he has a particularly well-crafted feed, alternating adoptable dog videos with his own thoughtful PSAs. His recent spotlight on the shelter’s “Longest Resident List” drew attention to dogs that had been overlooked, including Sultan, a handsome German shepherd he describes as “a loudmouth in the kennel, but a sweetie in the yard.”
Tom posts in hope of changing public perception, encouraging people to regard dogs as family members, not “iPhones that you upgrade every year.” He also urges people to be realistic about choosing the right dog for their lifestyle. Playing fetch with a Belgian Malinois, he says, “I’ve seen these dogs scale buildings – they’re amazing! Problem is, someone inexperienced says ‘I want a dog like that!’ But if you don’t train and exercise this breed properly, they will take apart your living room.” He sometimes uses a questionnaire to guide adopters in careful introspection before choosing a dog. “Otherwise the dog comes back, and that’s just bad for the dog.”
When I check in weeks later, Tom elatedly reports that after nine months at the shelter, Sultan was claimed by a rescue. The Malinois was adopted by somebody savvy with working breeds, Tyson was gone immediately, and Oso was there for several weeks, but now isn’t there anymore. Volunteers aren’t privy to adoption details, so if they’re not present when the dog leaves, they might not get closure. Tom says that can be really hard, especially when he spends a lot of time with a dog.
“In those cases, I just wish for the best, and hope I never see them here again.”
