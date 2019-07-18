Lincoln Heights -- The victim of a fatal car accident on the 5 Freeway last week has been identified by authorities as 23-year-old, Justin Lopez Spano.

Spano was driving on the onramp to the southbound 5 Freeway off of Avenue 26 at about 7 p.m. when he lost control of his vehicle and collided with a tree, said Sarah Ardalani, spokesperson for the Los Angeles County coroner’s office.

Spano sustained blunt force traumatic injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

An Eastsider reader who alerted us to the crash said numerous patrol vehicles were gathered at the scene of the crash. Later, a memorial to Spano was set up along the curving onramp.