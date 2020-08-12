Los Feliz - Construction has moved on to the fourth floor of the large apartment complex now rising at the busy intersection of Hollywood Boulevard and Hillhurst Avenue. Framing for the third story looks complete for the new 202-unit "City Lights" project.

The project will eventually rise to five stories, with 215,091 square feet of space - including approximately 14,725 square feet of ground-floor retail space that will be lined up along Hollywood Boulevard.

The project takes up the entire block bounded by Hillhurst Avenue, Hollywood Boulevard, Lyman Place and Clayton Avenue. The site was originally 13 different land parcels, including an Auto Zone and the old Hollywood Ford car lot.

The project is being developed by Chandler Partners/Hollyhill Developers of Burbank, and is designed by VTBS Architects.