Franklin and vermont map

Google Maps

Los Feliz -- A SuperLotto Plus ticket that was sold at a 7-Eleven store at Franklin and Vermont avenues was the top winning ticket in Wednesday's California Lottery drawing.

It wasn't the jackpot ticket with a Mega number, which would have paid $33 million.

But the payoff for the ticket with five winning numbers was still pretty good: $37,351.

Support community news in 2021

Support community news in 2021

The Eastsider needs your support!

The Eastsider is committed to providing news and information free to all as a community service. But reporting and writing neighborhood news takes time -- and money. Join the other Eastsider readers whose one-time contributions and monthly sponsorships help pay our bills and allow us to provide you the news and info that keeps you connected to your community. -- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher

Tags

The Eastsider is a subscriber to City News Service, the country's largest regional news service covering Southern California. CNS reporters and editors staff provide news coverage 24 hours a day.

Load comments