Los Feliz -- The iconic Mulholland Fountain has been dry and fenced off for months. And it’s going to stay that way for about three more years.

The fountain was shut off at the end of June after a leak in a layer of waterproofing was discovered, according to the L.A. Department of Water and Power. Two feed of water flooded the equipment room below the monument, causing extensive damage to mechanical and electrical components.

The damage was too severe for a temporary fix. Instead, repairs will be made during a far more extensive restoration that was already being planned. However, work won’t begin until next year and won't be completed until the end of 2024. Until them, the fountain at the corner of Los Feliz Boulevard and Riverside Drive will remain turned off.

Repairs & Restoration

“Rather than attempt to temporarily repair the fountain, it was just best to take care of all the repairs with the necessary upgrades because there’s so much that’s needed,” said Jahayra Gastelum, who has overseen maintenance of the fountain.

The fountain covered in turquoise tile was built in 1940 in memory of William Mulholland, the legendary engineer known as the father of L.A.’s water system. Besides regular maintenance, the monument underwent aesthetic restorations in 1998 and 2013. But there has been no major significant work on mechanical components, some of which remain original.

The $5 million restoration includes pump room equipment replacement, mechanical upgrades and repairs to the plaster finish and waterproofing layers. The surrounding walkways and benches will be fixed and a transformer relocated.

Historic Features Will Remain

New systems will program and control the water jets and new LED lights, making it easier to celebrate Dodger victories with a cascade of blue, for example.

Preserving the fountain’s historic features is a priority.

“We’re going to be replacing the damaged waterproofing, but we’re going to do so that we maintain the historic look of the fountain,” said Helen Olivares, an LADWP mechanical engineer and property manager.

Gastelum notes that some people come to the monument to find inspiration.

“The fountain can mean many different things for each individual of the Los Angeles community,” Gastelum said.