Los Feliz -- Officials on Wednesday held a virtual grand opening for a 79-bed interim housing site for homeless families in a former office building on Riverside Drive near the Glendale Hyperion Bridge.

The facility, which can accommodate 26 families, will be staffed 24 hours a day and include space for case managers, children's playroom, computer lab, community room, laundry and a dining area with three meals served daily.

People Assisting The Homeless will operate the facility under the city's A Bridge Home program.

The site for families is down the block from a 100-bed homeless shelter the city opened last year on Riverside Drive.

“As we explore permanent housing options in this city, we also need places where people can stabilize," said 4th District Councilmember Nithya Raman, who participated in the grand opening with Mayor Eric Garcetti and other officials. "Options like these that serve a variety of needs -- because people experiencing homelessness are not a monolith -- are essential pieces of that work."