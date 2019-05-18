LOS FELIZ -- Two men in their early 30s riding in a car were robbed at gunpoint early this morning, police said.
The men had been traveling along Hillhurst Avenue around 3:30 a.m. when a black Ford Focus cut them off near Camero Avenue, said Sgt. José Míreles of LAPD’s Northeast Division.
Two men described as black and between 20 and 30 years of age pointed their guns at the victims and took their wallets and cash.
It was unclear if it was a road rage incident or a robbery, Mireles said.
