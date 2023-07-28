Subscribe to our Daily Digest newsletter. Join the more than 9,000 readers who rely on Daily Digest for the latest happenings. Our newsletter is free and arrives in your inbox on weekday mornings. I hope you try it. -- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher
Can you picture an airfield in Griffith Park? The parking lot of the L.A. Zoo is the former site of the Griffith Park Aerodrome.
Griffith Park used to have an airfield — the Griffith Park Aerodrome -- right up in the northeast corner, around the current location of the L.A. Zoo parking lot and the Autry Museum.
It began in 1912, when land in the river area was leased to a small group of aviation factories and schools -- including Glenn L. Martin's company, one of the roots of Lockheed Martin.
This was back before the nearby L.A. River was paved. So, the waterway periodically flood, washing the area flat. The L.A. Times on Jan. 7 that year said the topography was “as level as a floor, and should make an ideal flying-field.”
And it seemed to work out for quite a while. A map from 1920 shows the location of the aviation field near an Aviation Drive that used to extend off Milford Street past San Fernando Road.
In 1924,Griffith Park also became the official air base of the California National Guard, and the city even set aside parkland to become a municipal aviation field. A petition against that was signed by 1,000 Griffith Park golfers.
So why didn’t a municipal airport at Griffith Park “take off,” so to speak?
For one thing, it was not the only candidate for the job. By 1928,at least 49 airports and aviation fields dotted the greater Los Angeles area, including Mines Field in Inglewood, which later grew to become LAX. For another thing, the city of Glendale had already set up its municipal airport - eventually called Grand Central Air Terminal - right across the river from the Griffith Airdrome in 1923, according to Water and Power Associates.
But most of all, the land simplywasn’t supposed to be used this way. The park deed explicitly stated it was meant for “recreation, health and pleasure.” In 1939, the City Attorney said even the California National Guard wasn’t supposed to be flying around in there, the Times reported.
In 1946, the Griffith Park Aerodrome was replaced by Rodger Young Village, a public housing project of Quonset huts for veterans coming home from war.
