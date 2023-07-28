L.A. Zoo Parking Lot

Can you picture an airfield in Griffith Park? The parking lot of the L.A. Zoo is the former site of the Griffith Park Aerodrome.

Griffith Park used to have an airfield — the Griffith Park Aerodrome -- right up in the northeast corner, around the current location of the L.A. Zoo parking lot and the Autry Museum.

It began in 1912, when land in the river area was leased to a small group of aviation factories and schools -- including Glenn L. Martin's company, one of the roots of Lockheed Martin.

