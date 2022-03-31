Griffith Park Map

Los Feliz -- The L.A. Fire Department has been called in tonight to help recover a body found in Griffith Park.

Park rangers requested the fire department's help just after 7 pm to assist in retrieving the body, which was found near the old Los Angeles Zoo, according to the department's Nicholas Prange.

CBSLA said the body would be air lifted from rugged terrain to a nearby ball field.

The name of the person and the manner of death were not immediately disclosed.

