Los Feliz -- A man was arrested Monday night after a report of a burglary at the landmark Sowden House on Franklin Avenue, police said.

The burglary was reported at 7:35 p.m. according to a Los Angeles desk officer.

CBS2 reported that the suspect ran into the home when officers arrived and refused to leave. A police helicopter hovered overhead and police dogs were brought in during the standoff.

The Mayan-Revival style home, also known as the Jaws House, was designed by Lloyd Wright, the eldest son of Frank Lloyd Wright. It has appeared in movies, including "L.A. Confidential," and TV shows.

No further information was available about the burglary.

The home was purchased for $4.7 million in 2018 by Dan Goldfarb, a former hedge fund specialist who founded a company that makes CBD products for pets.

