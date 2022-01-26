4600 Hollywood blvd map

Los Feliz -- Two pedestrians were in serious condition after a car smashed into a storefront and sidewalk dining patio this afternoon, according to the L.A. Fire Department.

A video posted on the Citizen app shows a black sedan on the sidewalk in the 4600 block Hollywood at Rodney Drive

In addition to the two 27-year-old pedestrians, the 84-year-old driver of the car was taken to a hospital, said LAFD.

It appears the car also crashed through an empty sidewalk dining patio, one of many that are set up on the block.  The vehicle crashed into the patio in front of Bar Covell, which does not open until 4 pm, according to its Instagram.

It's not clear if the pedestrians were diners, said the fire department.

Three Injured Following Vehicle Crash Into Building @CitizenApp

4626 Hollywood Blvd 12:22:12 PM PST

