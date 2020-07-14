City Attorney Mike Feuer announced today that his office won two cases related to the establishment of two homeless shelters, including a 100-bed facility now nearing completion in Los Feliz.

Los Angeles prevailed against all the causes of action filed against it in the challenge to the Griffith Park A Bridge Home Shelter. The California Supreme Court also denied the petition for review filed by the Venice Stakeholders Association against the Pacific Sunset A Bridge Home Shelter, Feuer said.

"My office will continue to fight to defend the homeless housing we so urgently need," Feuer said. "These victories are important milestones in this vital work."

A lawsuit challenged the environmental reviews of the Griffith Park homeless shelter at 3210 Riverside Drive. The challenge was filed by nearby residents and property owners, a group that called itself the Friends of Waverly Inc.

The Venice facility provides 154 beds near the largest homeless population on the city's west side, and the Griffith Park shelter, which is set to open soon, will have 100 beds, the City Attorney's Office stated.

The facilities provide people shelter, hygiene, storage, food and case management services for up to three years, officials said.

Venice residents had argued that the A Bridge Home site was too close to homes and schools, and the stakeholders association sued over the plan to establish it.