Where would you put a pair of large, bronze wings?

That’s what the City of Los Angeles has been trying to figure out for nearly six years since Mayor Eric Garcetti accepted the “Wings of Los Angeles,” a gift from Mexico City.

The wings, created by Mexican sculptor Jorge Marín, were initially to be placed next to City Hall at the corner of First and Los Angeles streets.

It turns out, though, that those plans, unlike the wings, were not cast in bronze.

According to a city report, the latest preferred spot is above Los Feliz, near the Griffith Observatory parking lot, not far from the public restrooms. It may not sound like a prominent location, but the Hollywood sign, hills and cityscape would serve as a backdrop.

Wings Around the World

The “Alas de Los Angeles” or “Wings of Los Angeles” are one of 28 similar sculptures that have been exhibited internationally, including in Dubai, Berlin, Madrid, and Tel Aviv. Fourteen sculptures have been permanently installed in 14 cities worldwide, Marín said.

Collectively, these sculptures are called “Wings of México."

The other sculptures have been set up in locations where people can pose for pictures, looking like they’re about to flap away toward the sun.

"The main requirement for its location is that it be a place accessible to all public, and accessible to any ideology," Marín told The Eastsider.

As far as the Wings of Los Angeles, “The City is still assessing options,” said Rose Watson, a spokesperson for the Department of Recreation and Parks. “But we hope to have some more finality on the location and make some public announcements soon.”

Everyone Wants Wings

Marín said on his website - as part of his statement on the L.A. gift - that everyone, at some point, has wanted wings.

“Flying is one of the oldest and most beautiful desires of humanity," Marín said. "It has led us to create great inventions, conquering the air in different ways. However, no matter how much the invention moves us to new frontiers, the sensation of flight, of the wind, the feeling of breaking the laws of physics to raise the feet off the ground, is alien to us. Everything remains in the imagination.”

So what do you think? Where should L.A. put its wings?