Los Feliz - Will a gift from Mexico City finally find a home for a while in Griffith Park after several years in storage?

On Thursday, the city’s recreation and parks commissioners will decide whether to spend up to $400,000 to temporarily place a sculpture they call “Wings of the City” not far from Griffith Observatory.

Given to Los Angeles by Mexico City in 2016, the artwork consists of human-scale wings cast in bronze. It is one of 28 similar sculptures that have been exhibited internationally, including in Dubai, Berlin, Madrid, and Tel Aviv. Collectively, these sculptures are called “Wings of México."

The other sculptures have been set up in locations where people can pose for pictures in front of the wings, looking like they’re about to fly away.

Jorge Marín, the Mexican sculptor who created the sculpture (and refers to it as "Wings of Los Angeles, or "Alas de Los Ángeles") told The Eastsider earlier this year that he wanted the sculpture placed where its easy for people to reach.

“The main requirement for its location is that it be a place accessible to all public, and accessible to any ideology," Marín said.

According to the Board Report, the sculpture is eventually supposed to be installed at First and Broadway Park, planned for an empty lot across from City Hall in Downtown LA. But since that park site is not yet ready to receive the sculpture, the Mayor’s Office reached out to the Bureau of Engineering and Department of Recreation and Parks to install it elsewhere for now.

The sculpture's temporary home will be the Hollywood Sign Terrace, 600 feet north of the Griffith Observatory. Though the spot near public restrooms may suggest a humble setting, crowds gather nearby, especially on busy weekends. The Hollywood Sign, hills and cityscape would also serve as a backdrop for photographs.

For the temporary site at Griffith Park, a maximum of $400,000 in park fees would be set aside to get the sculpture set up and illuminated.