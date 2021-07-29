Los Feliz - It took almost a year to remove a homeless camp near near Berendo Street and Hollywood Boulevard - a camp that was run by a criminal gang, according to police. But when the last of it finally went down, neighbors quickly replaced it with concrete planters on the sidewalk, ABC7 reported.

The city then issued a citation. The planters weren’t authorized.

"An application was received this week, but during the review process, which can sometimes be lengthy, the planters must be removed," said a statement from the city’s Department of Public Works. Neighbors note that the homeless camp blocked public access for months before they were taken down.

"I think the hypocrisy is glaring," one neighbor told ABC.

