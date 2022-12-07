Pony Rides at Griffith Park

Google Maps

Los Feliz -- The owner of Griffith Park's longtime pony rides attraction today defended his handling of the horses after Los Angeles parks officials cited a "lack of transparency" into the deaths of four ponies as the reason the city is not renewing his contract.

The Los Angeles Department of Recreation and Parks announced last week that the Griffith Park Pony Rides and Petting Zoo will close Dec. 21. The attraction has been criticized for alleged animal cruelty by animal rights activists, who have staged regular protests at the park throughout the year.

We can provide you with more community news -- but we need your help

For more than a decade, The Eastsider has brought you community news you can’t find anywhere else. Nearly every day since it launched, The Eastsider has told you about the people, the issues and the events going on in your neighborhood. But you may not realize all this happens with only one full-time employee — me. I am fortunate to have a handful of talented, part-time workers and freelance writers. Readers have been generous with story ideas and photos. However, for The Eastsider to keep growing, I will need more help.

We can provide you with more community news -- but we need your help

That’s why I'm seeking to raise $25,000 by the end of the year to hire a part-time assistant editor, who can free me up to spend more time ensuring we bring you more of the news you need. I would be grateful for your help in reaching that goal.

Please make a one-time contribution or, better yet, become a sustaining Reader Sponsor with a monthly contribution by filling out the form below. Many thanks!

—Jesús Sanchez, Publisher

PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.

Tags

The Eastsider is a subscriber to City News Service, the country's largest regional news service covering Southern California. CNS reporters and editors staff provide news coverage 24 hours a day.

Load comments