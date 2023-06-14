Subscribe to our Daily Digest newsletter. Join the more than 9,000 readers who rely on Daily Digest for the latest happenings. Our newsletter is free and arrives in your inbox on weekday mornings. I hope you try it. -- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher
The Los Angeles City Council today unanimously approved a motion seeking to create a pilot public transportation program to better connect Angelenos to Griffith Park and the L.A. Zoo.
The motion, introduced by Councilwoman Nithya Raman, instructed the city's Department of Transportation to report back within 90 days with recommendations for redeployment of buses as part of a pilot Transit-to-Parks service.
The pilot program would provide transportation from the Metro B (Red) Line to Griffith Park's northern amenities, including the park, L.A. Zoo and Botanical Gardens and the Autry Museum.
"Los Angeles is one of the most park deficient cities in the country, with many Angelenos lacking not only access to recreational facilities but to natural open spaces in their neighborhoods," the motion reads. "In order to address these disparities, equitable transit access to a regional open spaces like Griffith Park is critical."
The DOT report is to include suggestions for routes, terminals and stops, and evaluate creating an interior park circulator and a zoo-specific service. The report will also consider funding and staffing needs, and an analysis of resources required to ensure service headways of 15 minutes or better.
DOT will also bring a proposal to implement a BlueLA car-sharing station at the L.A. Zoo, as directed by the motion.
BlueLA started in 2015 as a partnership between the mayor's office, DOT, the Department of Water and Power and the California Air Resources Board. It began service in 2018 -- aimed at offering affordable and clean transportation to L.A. residents.
According to Raman's office, the motion coincides with goals from the city's Department of Recreation and Park's "Griffith Park Vision Plan," which calls for more transit in and to the park.
In 2017, the Department of Recreation and Parks, in partnership with DOT, launched a daily bus service, DASH Observatory, to the Griffith Observatory from the Metro B (Red) subway's Vermont/Sunset station.
"Clearly identified and branded bus stop markings, station ads and a healthy advertising program campaign have made this one of the most successful DASH routes in the city," the motion says.
In December 2019, the city launched the Parkline shuttle, but it was halted after a few weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The service included five buses that circulated through the northern end of Griffith Park and traveled along Loz Feliz Boulevard to the south, to access the Greek Theatre, the observatory and hiking trails.
"The Parkline demonstrated that travel conditions and needs on the northern and southern ends of the park are quite different," the motion reads. "A streamlined circular northern route connecting the park to other Metro B (Red) Line stations is promising for its potential to connect the entire San Fernando Valley Griffith Park and the zoo."
