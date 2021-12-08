Los Feliz -- The health and treatment of the horses at the Griffith Park Pony Rides are coming under scrutiny.

Councilmember Nithya Raman wants a report on the health and well-being of the animals after activists staged protests at the attraction, claiming the ponies were being overworked.

The owner of the Griffith Park Pony Rides and Petting Zoo disputes the assertions of animal activists. In a letter to Raman and other officials, Stephen Weeks says he has been the "victim of protests, outrageous claims and verbal abuse to my customers."

According to Raman, the Department of Recreation and Parks has moved to hire an equestrian expert to report on the horses after receiving complaints from animal rights groups and community members. Raman has requested that the department present the results of their investigation.

“In the past few months, my office has received numerous concerns from the community regarding the potential mistreatment of the horses at the Griffith Park Pony Rides — concerns that we take very seriously,” said Raman said in a statement issued Tuesday. “It is critical that we do our due diligence to assess the situation and make appropriate changes.”

According to the council members, the parks department and the Department of Animal Services have gone multiple times to the facility for inspections and have not found violations.

Weeks says his animals are well fed, cared for and rested. "We are regularly inspected by the City and County of Los Angeles to assure the safe and humane treatment of every animal," he said in his letter.

However, the Los Angeles Alliance for Animals has staged small protests outside the facility and alleges that horses are overworked and that one is suffering from gait issues.

LAAA claims that animal welfare laws are consistently ignored by the pony ride operator and are not enforced by Parks and Recreation, Los Angeles Animal Services or the Los Angeles Police Department.

"The pony rides concession is animal cruelty disguised as child entertainment," the group says, noting that in recent years Los Angeles has passed a fur ban, a bull hook ban, and a ban on the use of wild animals in private parties.

The pony rides and petting zoo, which attract about 160,000 visitors annually, has operated in Griffith Park since 1948, according to operator's website.

Raman's motion, if approved by the City Council, would direct the parks department to provide recommendations on necessary changes to the operation to ensure the health and well being of the horses, potential changes to the concession agreement or consideration of a new concession agreement, benchmarking research on how comparable cities deal with the use of horses for entertainment and changes and improvements to the inspection process administered by the department.

It would also direct the Department of Animal Services to report back to the City Council on a detailed description of the process of annual inspections for the concessionaire's annual permit, the protocols and procedures for animal control inspections that arise when a complaint is filed and any recommendations for improvements to these inspections to ensure the health and well-being of the horses at Griffith Park.

-- City News Service contributed to this report