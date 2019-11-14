Los Feliz -- City Councilman David Ryu has proposed that a study be conducted on the feasibility of creating a facility on the border of Los Feliz and Silver Lake that would temporarily shelter homeless families.

The owner of a building at 3061 Riverside Drive that's being used for office space is interested in leasing it to the city as a temporary shelter, Ryu's office said on Wednesday.

The proposed shelter would be about two blocks east from where a 100-bed temporary homeless shelter will be erected on Riverside Drive near the Mulholland Memorial Fountain.

"Homelessness is a crisis, and we need every available resource to bring hope and housing to our neighbors suffering on the street," Ryu said in a statement. "After working in this neighborhood and across Council District Four to highlight the urgency of this crisis, I'm encouraged to see property owners stepping up and getting involved."

Daily Digest Sign Up Never miss a story Sign up now for your Daily Digest Newsletter The Eastsider's Daily Digest lands in your inbox with the day's news and info Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Enter your email address and hit the Sign Up button. Your email address will not be sold to others

In Ryu's Fourth Council District, which stretches from Los Feliz to Sherman Oaks, homelessness increased the most of any council district since 2018 -- by 53% -- according to the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority.

The number of people in family living situations who became homeless in the last year increased more than 7% citywide, with about 4,787 adults and 695 people younger than 24 years old in families currently without permanent housing,

Ryu's motion notes that if the shelter is approved, the city will have to find a way to pay for it, which could come from funding from the state and Los Angeles County's Measure H. It's unclear how many people could be housed at the Riverside Drive location.

The A Bridge Home program creates temporary housing with mental health and support services for people experiencing homelessness across Los Angeles. It is intended to provide people with references for employment opportunities while they apply for permanent supportive housing or find gainful work opportunities.