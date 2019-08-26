Google Map of 3500 Griffith Park Blvd Los Feliz

Google Maps

Los Feliz -- Police are investigating the death of a cyclist who was involved in a crash last week with a van near Griffith Park.

Juan Campos, a detective with the LAPD Central Traffic Division, confirmed details of the crash in the 3500 block of Griffith Park Blvd. on Friday, Aug. 23 as described in BikinginLA.com.

According to BikinginLA, the cyclist collided with the van after its driver made a U-turn in the 3500 block of Griffith Park Boulevard. 

The victim was a man in his 50s, said BikinginLA, citing friends of the cyclist. 

Campos said the driver of the van remained on the scene and was cooperating with the investigation. 

Load comments