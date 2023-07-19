Subscribe to our Daily Digest newsletter. Join the more than 9,000 readers who rely on Daily Digest for the latest happenings. Our newsletter is free and arrives in your inbox on weekday mornings. I hope you try it. -- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Debra Matlock remembers the first time she visited Los Feliz in late 1993.
“I was driving down Los Feliz Boulevard, and there were all those deodars and the grass, and I was like, ‘where am I?’” said Matlock, who was on a delivery for the UCLA Film and Television Archive.
Matlock returned to Los Feliz the following year when she and her husband were hunting for a place to live. That day she found a two-bedroom courtyard apartment for rent — the same apartment she continues to call home twenty-nine years later.
During that time, Matlock became an active Los Feliz community member. She was recently appointed Los Feliz Improvement Association (LFIA) president and is likely the first renter ever to hold the position.
In Los Feliz, where 70% of residents are renters, Matlock said such representation is needed and that she looks forward to the board continuing to diversify.
Sign up for The Eastsider's Daily Digest newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
“I feel like sometimes I'll bring up points that didn't occur to [homeowners],” Matlock said.
According to Matlock, it was her son who prompted her community activism. When he couldn’t run for the Los Feliz Neighborhood Council (LFNC) at the age of 11, he suggested that his mom run instead.
Matlock didn’t win that election, but it kickstarted her engagement. She eventually ended up serving on the board of the LFNC and restarted its Environmental Affairs Committee in 2016. She also sat on CD4’s Discretionary Fund Task Force for Councilmember David Ryu and became a LFIA board member in 2019.
As president of the LFIA, Matlock said she hopes to continue in line with the intention the association set in 1916 — to improve the mental and physical well-being of the Los Feliz community.
“We all love Los Feliz. We don’t want to keep it trapped the way it is, but really just take care of it,” Matlock said. “It’s easy to do the work because you know it's appreciated.”
215 Monthly Reader Sponsors and Counting!
We are grateful to all those who have made financial contributions to The Eastsider. One-time contributions are always welcome, but we encourage you to join the ranks of our Reader Sponsors who have committed to making a monthly contribution.
Our goal is to have 300 Reader Sponsors by the end of 2023.
Why is this so important? Even a small monthly contribution will create a more stable source of revenue, giving us more confidence to commit to expanding our staff to provide you with more of the community news you can’t find anywhere else.
Join The Eastsider 300
I hope we can count on you. And, if you are not ready for a monthly commitment, you can always make a one-time contribution. Thanks!
—Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.