This year’s intense winter and spring storms took a toll on Griffith Park's trees, leaving many split, uprooted, and toppled.
It was decidedly worse than last year, according to Gerry Hans, president of the Friends of Griffith Park.
“The generous rains put water deep into the soil,” Hans said. “Tree roots weren't able to hold tight enough against the many wind events we had. Besides the trees that fell, some are leaning or propped against another tree.”
From Jan. 11 to the end of March, the City received 47 service calls reporting trees down, dead, or uprooted in the city’s largest park, according to a Freedom of Information request reviewed by The Eastsider. (A handful of these calls for service may have been duplicates). Sixteen trees were reported as wholly or partially uprooted. There were numerous reports of fallen branches.
Over a slightly different time frame - from the beginning of the year through April - 56 “tree-related emergencies” were reported, said Leon Boroditsky, a tree supervisor with the City of Los Angeles.
In one spot near Mineral Wells, repair crews have put work on hold near an active hawk's nest. “We are waiting until the hatchlings fledge and our wildlife biologists give us the green light to go back in and work,” he said.
This year’s rain’s were not the only challenge facing the park’s forest.
“The issue is much broader because it includes beetle infestations which compromised trees,” said Kathryn Louyse, a Friends of Griffith Park board member. “The amount of water received was the death knell for many of these old-growth trees.”
Hans credits the Maintenance and Forestry Divisions for “an amazing job” that prioritized areas where safety was an issue. But, “plenty of work remains.”
Assistant Editor
Barry Lank has worked for newspapers on the East and West Coasts, and earned an MS in journalism from Columbia University. He formerly produced "National Lampoon Presents: The Final Edition." A native of San Gabriel Valley, he now lives in East Hollywood.
