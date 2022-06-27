We asked our readers what they thought about this and to offer up their own ideas for improving traffic safety in the park. Here's what they said:
Patrick P. and Amy C. both focused on changes to Crystal Springs Drive:
Said Patrick, "Crystal Springs Drive from Los Feliz Boulevard to the ranger station is essentially a four-lane divided highway inviting speeding, cut-through traffic. The southbound, upper portion should be reserved for only pedestrian, horse and bicycle traffic. The lower, northbound portion should be reduced to a single lane in each direction, perhaps with traffic-calming features."
Gabrielle L. said getting to and from the L.A. River path needs to be made safer:
"To get between the path and Griffith Park, walkers and cyclists need to cross Zoo Drive at an uncontrolled crossing without good visibility, pass the 134 on-ramp and 5 off-ramp, and share a very narrow stretch of road with traffic."
Jane N. suggests installing more speed bumps and stoplights with traffic cameras to slow down speeders. But she is concerned that closing roads and limiting parking would limit access to many park visitors:
"I am 74 and have MS. One of my pleasures is driving through the park ... In the last several years, traffic consultants always favor those who are most physically fit. 'Get out and bike or walk,' they say. Well, I can't always walk, and my biking days are over. My husband is stronger than I am, but he can't always do that either. We do try to do at least one walk a week, but we also enjoy a drive through the park to see the trees and maybe catch some wildlife. It's our park, too."
