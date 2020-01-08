Los Feliz -- A blaze at a two-story, 12-unit apartment building this afternoon was largely confined to one unit, where crews encountered "excessive personal storage," a Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman said.
About 45 firefighters were sent to the 8,381-square-foot building at 1700 block of north Winona Boulevard at 2:09 p.m. and had the flames extinguished in about 25 minutes, said the LAFD's Brian Humphrey.
No human injuries were reported, but two dogs and a cat could not be saved, Humphrey said.
The fire was contained to the apartment where it started, and the attic, he said, noting that the 70-year-old building was not equipped with optional fire sprinklers.
The cause of the fire was under investigation.
