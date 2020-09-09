Los Feliz -- A fire destroyed a pool house at the rear of a residential property near Griffith Park this morning, but no one was hurt.

Firefighters went to the 2600 block of North Commonwealth Avenue at 5:53 a.m. and extinguished the flames in 33 minutes, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported.

The flames spread to some vegetation behind the residence, but the vegetation fire was quickly extinguished. The cause of the fire was under investigation.