Los Feliz -- A fire at a two-story house Monday evening that was threatening several trees was extinguished in 42 minutes by 30 firefighters with no injuries reported.

The fire in the vacant home was reported at 9:39 p.m. in the 1800 block of N Kenmore Avenue, where firefighters prevented it from extending into the surrounding, large cypress trees, said Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles spokeswoman Los Angeles Fire Department

House Fire in Los Feliz @CitizenApp

1839 N Kenmore Ave Yesterday 9:44:22 PM PDT

