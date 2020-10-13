Los Feliz -- Firefighters watched for hot spots this morning from a brush fire that burned about an acre near Griffith Park last night before being extinguished in a little over an hour.

Crews responded to the 2300 block of Hobart Boulevard, north of Los Feliz Boulevard, about 10:40 p.m. Monday and encountered a fire burning slowly uphill with no wind and no structures threatened, according to Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Department helicopters made water drops and firefighters established a line around the majority of the perimeter of the flames, which were extinguished in about 65 minutes and a knock down was called at 11:45 p.m., Stewart said.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire was under investigation.

Daily Digest Sign Up Never miss a story Sign up now for your Daily Digest Newsletter The Eastsider's Daily Digest lands in your inbox with the day's news and info Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Enter your email address and hit the Sign Up button. Your email address will not be sold to others