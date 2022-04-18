Los Feliz -- Five people were hurt early early this morning in a three-vehicle crash apparently related to a police pursuit.
The crash was reported at 1:16 a.m. at 1868 N. Western Ave., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department's Brian Humphrey.
"Suspect vehicle collided with two other vehicles at or near an intersection, including a pickup truck being driven by a public utility worker." Humphrey said.
Three people were seriously injured and two had minor-to-moderate injuries, he said. None were law enforcement officers.
The intersection of Western and Franklin avenues were closed for the law enforcement investigation, Humphrey said. Motorists were urged to avoid the area
