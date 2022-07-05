Franklin Hills -- The Franklin Hills Residents Association has two primary functions: Building community and improving the neighborhood on a fundamental level. It's been doing both for more than 30 years.
Alison Wallace has served on the association board for nearly five years, the last two as board president. She joined shortly after moving to the neighborhood after 17 years in Laurel Canyon. With older children, she found it challenging to make connections.
“We can all fall into that habit of getting up, going to work, driving back home, putting your garage door down and not really connecting with the people right around you,” said Wallace, an entertainment industry licensing consultant. “There’s an isolation in that.”
The association tends to an areasandwiched between Los Feliz on the west and Silver Lake on the east. The community is part of the Los Feliz Neighborhood Council but has maintained a separate identity. Shying away from crafting policy, the association works with and advises other bodies such as the Los Feliz Neighborhood Council, the Los Feliz Improvement Association and Council District 4.
The biggest, and to many the most important, issue the association tackles is pressuring the city for street repairs. As Wallace explained, the roads in Franklin Hills are far from a priority, so it takes a little squeaky wheel to get a street light repaired or a pothole filled.
The association established and maintains the Franklin Median Garden, organizes stairway walks and clean-ups, and decorates the Shakespeare Bridge for various holidays. The $35 annual dues fund these efforts and the glossy magazine “Overview,” printed twice a year and filled with neighborhood news and resources.
The FHRA also raises funds and collects items for the homeless shelter on Riverside Drive.
“If you learn how to have positive relations with your neighbors, then that has an impact on your other relationships on a broader scale,” Wallace said.
