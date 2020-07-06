Los Feliz - Burglars smashed in the front door glass of the historic Vista Theater on Sunset and attempted to steal money from the cash register shortly before the July 4 weekend, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The cash register was found on the floor, but there was no money to be taken, according to Det. Daniel Sears from the LAPD’s Northeast station.

“They probably saw there was no money in the cash register and just fled,” Sears said.

Theaters in Los Angeles have been closed since mid-March.

The owner last checked the theater on June 30. The burglary was reported July 2, Sears said. Neighbors on NextDoor.com reported seeing the door left wide open, with the window smashed.

The doors are now boarded up.

Sears said there are no suspects at this point. The theater does not have video surveillance. however, police are checking video from surrounding businesses.

Lance Alspaugh, the owner of the Vista Theater, could not be reached for comment.

This is the second time a door has been smashed at the Vista in the course of this pandemic. A vandal threw rocks through it on April 12, the same night that a few other local businesses were vandalized as well, the Los Feliz Ledger reported.