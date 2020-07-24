Los Feliz -- A virtual grand opening is planned this morning for A Bridge Home facility near Griffith Park that will provide temporary shelter for homeless people as they await permanent housing.

The temporary structure at 3210 Riverside Drive will house 100 men and women currently experiencing homelessness and connect them with mental health and counseling services.

Constructed in less than six months by the city's Bureau of Engineering, the compound composed of a large tent-like structure and several outbuildings will be operated by People Assisting the Homeless, which is more widely known as PATH.

The facility will include common areas, storage areas, a pet area and offices for residents to meet with counselors and social workers. The $5.6 million project is funded primarily through state grants.

The project was supported by several neighborhood groups and councils. But some nearby residents and property owners filed a lawsuit in January in an attempt to stop the project, which claimed official improperly waived an extensive environmental impact report on the shelter. But the city prevailed in court.

Councilmember David Ryu, who represents the area, has also proposed that the city look at leasing a nearby office building on Riverside Drive for a second homeless shelter in the area.

The grand opening and tour of the new shelter is scheduled to be streamed at 11:15 am by the office of Mayor Eric Garcetti, according to one officials.