Owen Burke and daughters at Griffith Park Golf Course

Owen Burke of East Hollywood always looks forward to his Father’s Day tradition when he and his three daughters – Lucy, 15, Hazel, 12, and Rose, 9 – hit the links at a local course, often in Griffith Park.

While the girls may argue with each other at home, they know, through lessons learned at Griffith Park’s Tregnan Golf Academy, how to behave when playing on a public course. “They learned so much at Tregnan,” says Burke. “Golf teaches you about life, how to treat yourself and others. How to be thoughtful, patient and considerate.”

Hills and trees surround a golf course in Griffith Park
