Firefighters knocked down a small brush fire in Griffith Park this morning.

It took 55 firefighters about 30 minutes to stop the spread of the blaze in heavy brush near the Greek Theatre, which was burning uphill toward the Griffith Observatory, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The fire was reported at 10:33 a.m. in a 625-square-foot area with little or no wind involved, the LAFD's Margaret Stewart said.

The fire was contained at 11:10 a.m. and firefighters were working to put out hot spots, Stewart said.

No injuries were reported.