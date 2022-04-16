Los Feliz -- A man who may have been involved in a charity bicycle ride in Griffith Park was killed this afternoon by a motorist who was later arrested.

The crash occurred at 3:49 p.m. at 4400 Crystal Springs Drive, said Lt. M. McCommas of the Los Angeles Police Department's Central Traffic Division.

The man in his 70s was riding his bicycle northbound when he was struck by a vehicle that was also northbound, McCommas said.

The cyclist fell onto the roadway where he suffered blunt force trauma and was pronounced dead at the scene, the lieutenant said.

The suspect, a man in his 30s, left the vehicle and ran from the scene but he was found and arrested by park rangers, McCommas said.

Many cyclists converged on the park today for the AIDS/Lifecycle Day on the Ride. Some news reports and social media accounts said the victim had been a participant in the event but that has not been confirmed.