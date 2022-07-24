Los Feliz --- Lizards scurry around boulders where native grasses are popping through a rock “stream” and flanked by orange monkeyflowers, stalks of purple penstemon. Handfuls of blazing stars that are erupting with cheery yellow blooms. A juvenile hawk cries in a nearby pine tree.
Walking through the demonstration garden surrounding the LA Parks Foundation headquarters in Griffith Park is inspiring for gardeners new to native plants.
Some of the plants here are not typically found in local native nurseries: California Everlasting (with leaves that smell like maple syrup), California rose and bladderpod, a magnet for butterflies and hummingbirds.
Plants are spaced far apart from one another to anticipate their eventual full-grown size, explains LA Parks Foundation Executive Director Carolyn Ramsey. Some plants may look spent, but aren’t, she adds. Natives often take a break from the summer heat only to spring back to life later.
“Come back here in the fall and you will see a different story,” Ramsey says, adding that every plant on display here only needs a fraction of water compared to typical plants. Still, many native plants here are green and splash color on the sloping hillside, the rocky bio-swale borders and alongside walkways.
This educational garden has been years in the making, explains Ramsey. First, horticulturist Katherine Pakradouni collected seeds directly from plants in Griffith Park, a practice only allowed to those with permits. Plants were nurtured in the park nursery – some up to a year – until they were ready for the ground.
Esther Margulies, professor at USC School of Architecture, was tapped to design the demonstration garden. She describes the garden as an experiment to see if natives that grow in specific micro climates of the 4,000 acres in Griffith Park can be grouped into one spot. “We will see how they adapt to their new homes, which plants like their new neighbors and which ones cannot be domesticated,” she says. “We will also see if plants that have grown here historically can tolerate the hotter drier conditions we are seeing in our region.”
Community volunteers work weekly in the native nursery tending new generation of plants culled from Griffith Park seeds. Ramsey wants to distribute more native plants to create "mini forests" in local parks; some of the current nursery plants will grace the grounds of Barnsdall Park where 30 olive trees were recently installed. “This project not only demonstrates the techniques of native plant gardening, but also will hopefully inspire native plant cultivation for parks throughout Los Angeles and beyond,” sums up Ramsey.
To take a tour of the LA Park Foundation Demonstration Garden, email LA Parks Foundation at info@laparks.org.
