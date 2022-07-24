Blazing star at Demo Garden

Los Feliz --- Lizards scurry around boulders where native grasses are popping through a rock “stream” and flanked by orange monkeyflowers, stalks of purple penstemon. Handfuls of blazing stars that are erupting with cheery yellow blooms.  A juvenile hawk cries in a nearby pine tree.

Walking through the demonstration garden surrounding the LA Parks Foundation headquarters in Griffith Park is inspiring for gardeners new to native plants. 

News That Hits Home

News That Hits Home

The Eastsider needs your support!

The Eastsider is committed to providing news and information free to all as a community service. But reporting and writing neighborhood news takes time -- and money. Join the other Eastsider readers whose one-time contributions and monthly sponsorships help pay our bills and allow us to provide you the news and info that keeps you connected to your community. -- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher

Tags

Load comments