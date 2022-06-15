Los Feliz - The Griffith Park senior center could reopen as early as this summer after a two-year closure.
That’s crucial, said Stephanie Vendig, a former president of the Griffith Park Adult Community Club, which founded the center.
“Older adults are more vulnerable to isolation than younger people,” Vending said. “We’re not driving like we did. We’re not gallivanting around. There’s more of a tendency to be isolated at home, and that’s not so good.”
The Griffith Park Adult Community Center opened in 2008 after two portable buildings were moved to the parking lot of Friendship Auditorium on Riverside Drive near the entrance to Griffith Park.
But the center shut down in March 2020 at the pandemic’s start. The GPACC moved many of its activities -- including hula dancing, tai chi, discussion groups and writing workshops -- onto Zoom.
But other kinds of dance classes require people to be close together, Vendig said. Plus, the online world can be a tough sell for some seniors.
“Older adults are not like the young in getting into computers,” she said.
During the closure, the center's former director retired. A new facility director has been chosen but won’t be able to take office until mid-July. At that point, the director and the Board of Directors can start talking about reopening the center gradually.
Mark Johnson was one of the volunteers at the center who managed to adapt his workshop to online. He regularly showed movies on Monday and Tuesday afternoons. When the pandemic hit, the group converted to bi-weekly meetings on Zoom. Once the center reopens, he plans to run the group as a hybrid of online and in-person,
Nonetheless, he said, everyone in his group hopes the center will reopen soon.
"Senior citizens need places to be able to congregate with their peers,” Johnson said. “To interact socially, keep learning and be involved in their community. COVID has been devastating to everyone. But we can't let seniors be left behind.”
Barry Lank has worked for newspapers on the East and West Coasts, and earned an MS in journalism from Columbia University. He formerly produced "National Lampoon Presents: The Final Edition." A native of San Gabriel Valley, he now lives in East Hollywood.
