Los Feliz -- A man was killed this afternoon in Griffith Park after he was struck by a vehicle driven by a woman who fled the scene, police said.

The crash was reported as an assault with a deadly weapon about 2:30 p.m. in the 2400 block of Fern Dell Drive, according to Los Angeles Police Department Officer J. Chaves.

