Updated: October 9, 2022 @ 1:31 am
Los Feliz -- A man was killed this afternoon in Griffith Park after he was struck by a vehicle driven by a woman who fled the scene, police said.
The crash was reported as an assault with a deadly weapon about 2:30 p.m. in the 2400 block of Fern Dell Drive, according to Los Angeles Police Department Officer J. Chaves.
The suspect was described as a woman in her 40s driving a Lexus, Chaves said.
Paramedics rushed the victim to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the officer said.
Police told ABC7 that the victim was walking on Fern Dell near several public parking lots.
The Eastsider is a subscriber to City News Service, the country's largest regional news service covering Southern California. CNS reporters and editors staff provide news coverage 24 hours a day.
