Los Feliz -- On the lawn outside Friendship Auditorium last month, landscapers and gardeners gathered to try out the battery-powered leaf blowers, trimmers and edgers spread across the grass.
Professional landscaper Pedro Valles liked the feel of the equipment. The batteries were not too heavy, he said. Elysian Park resident Armando Herrera, who helps out around the neighborhood, was impressed with the tools’ power.
Gas-powered leaf blowers, in particular, are controversial. They are noisy, and, in fact, have been illegal in Los Angeles since 1998. But the law is rarely enforced.
In addition to noise and exhaust, gas-powered machines can cause hearing loss, vibration-related nerve damage, and breathing problems for workers who wear them for hours a day, say critics.
“It’s terrible for the people who are operating those machines,” said Ianthe Zevos, co-chair of the neighborhood council’s green committee.
However, for gardeners who need battery power for a full day, going electric is expensive. Electric blowers, which start at about $450, can actually be cheaper than gas models. But that doesn’t include costly batteries that run up to $1,500 a set or $150 chargers.
The state allocated $30 million in zero-emission equipment incentives. There is yet no plan, however, to distribute those funds.
Mabe concedes battery-powered machines aren’t as powerful as gas counterparts -- but the gap is shrinking. With rising gasoline prices, battery-powered devices have a quarter of the operating costs, he added.
Eastsider Poll: Would you pay your gardener more to switch to a battery-powered blower?
