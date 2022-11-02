Gardeners try out batter-powered tools on lawn in Los Feliz

A demonstration of battery-powered blowers and landscaping tools.

Los Feliz -- On the lawn outside Friendship Auditorium last month, landscapers and gardeners gathered to try out the battery-powered leaf blowers, trimmers and edgers spread across the grass.

Professional landscaper Pedro Valles liked the feel of the equipment. The batteries were not too heavy, he said. Elysian Park resident Armando Herrera, who helps out around the neighborhood, was impressed with the tools’ power.

Battery powered gardening tools displayed on grass

Battery-powered blowers.

