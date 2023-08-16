Subscribe to our Daily Digest newsletter. Join the more than 9,000 readers who rely on Daily Digest for the latest happenings. Our newsletter is free and arrives in your inbox on weekday mornings. I hope you try it. -- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The Griffith Park golf course clubhouse was built in 1937.
Los Feliz -- Smoking at the Griffith Park golf courses has long been restricted to the tee boxes and fairways. But you wouldn't know it, if you stood out in the parking lots or near the main clubhouse inhaling the fumes.
Therestrictions are now going to be enforced, and given some signage, according to the office of Councilmember Nithya Raman. But one neighborhood group says that's not enough. It wants all of the park's golf courses to be no-smoking zones
“This has been an issue since (Tom) LaBonge was councilman,” said Stella Stahl, a council office spokesperson. “There’s only supposed to be smoking in those designated areas. But we’ve been receiving complaints that those areas hadn’t been designated, and there was a free-for-all.”
Sign up for The Eastsider's Daily Digest newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The municipal code that prohibits smoking in parks carves out an exception for most city golf courses. But, the code places restrictions on three courses (Harding, Roosevelt, Wilson) and Tregnan Golf Academy in Griffith Park.
The Los Feliz Improvement Association, which had complained to Raman’s office about the smoking, said in a recent newsletter that it still wants to get rid of all smoking in Griffith Park -- including at the tee boxes and fairways.
“Griffith Park is in a very high fire severity zone and we believe smoking on the Wilson/Harding and Roosevelt golf courses, right in the heart of the park, presents too great a risk to our neighborhoods and the park itself,” the LFIA stated.
Should smoking be completely banned in the Griffith Park golf courses?
We are grateful to all those who have made financial contributions to The Eastsider. One-time contributions are always welcome, but we encourage you to join the ranks of our Reader Sponsors who have committed to making a monthly contribution.
Our goal is to have 300 Reader Sponsors by the end of 2023.
Why is this so important? Even a small monthly contribution will create a more stable source of revenue, giving us more confidence to commit to expanding our staff to provide you with more of the community news you can’t find anywhere else.
Join The Eastsider 300
I hope we can count on you. And, if you are not ready for a monthly commitment, you can always make a one-time contribution. Thanks!
—Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.