Los Feliz -- The Los Angeles City Council today voted to finalize an agreement with a nonprofit organization to operate the Los Feliz Bridge Home project to temporarily house homeless people.

People Assisting the Homeless will operate the site, which is scheduled to open in July on the southwest edge of Griffith Park.

The project will consist of a 10,800-square-foot tent structure with 100 beds, a hygiene trailer, an administration/intake trailer, a bin storage area, waste and recycling area, elevated deck, outdoor pet area and general open space, according to city documents.

"Today, the City Council took the last step on making the Los Feliz Bridge Home a reality," City Councilman David Ryu said.

"This will be the third Bridge Home center to open in (Council) District Four in the past year alone, and one of many more to come," he said. "I'm thrilled to partner with the professionals at PATH to make this bridge home a success and provide our unhoused neighbors in Los Feliz with a way out of homelessness."

PATH is contracted to operate several of the city's Bridge Home shelter facilities.

The 100-bed shelter was already in the works before the coronavirus pandemic struck Los Angeles. In fact, District 4 Councilman David Ryu first proposed the shelter last year in an area where many homeless people live near the L.A. River and 5 Freeway.

A groundbreaking was held at the end of February as part of the city's A Bridge Home program to transition homeless individuals to permanent housing. The shelter in Los Feliz and others opened under the program are intended to remain open for three years.

The heart of the shelter next to the Mulholland Fountain will be a 60-foot x 80-tent structure made from a strong fabric material stretched over metal arches.

The $5.6 million project, which includes social and other service providers, will also contain storage facilities and other trailers.