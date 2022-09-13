Los Feliz -- It has a rich history, respected alums and a picturesque campus that has appeared in movies, TV shows and music videos. But one thing that Marshall High lacks is lights -- sports field lights, to be exact.
After the sun goes down, some teams simply end matches regardless of how much time is left on the competition clock, said Erica Vilardi-Espinosa, chairwoman of the Los Feliz Neighborhood Council’s Education Committee. She said that attendance at football games is lackluster because home games are played in the afternoon.
Now, there’s an effort to illuminate the athletic field on the 92-year-old campus.
At the request of students late last school year, the school district will conduct a study and seek the opinion of residents about adding lights to the field that hosts football, soccer and other sports, said Frances Baez, who heads L.A. Unified’s Local District Central. “We have to see if it’s something that will have community support," Baez said.
Baez estimates it would cost $1.5 million to illuminate the field at Griffith Park Boulevard and St. George Street.
The topic has come up numerous times over the years, but the athletic grounds have remained in the dark. Last fall, all but one neighborhood council member voted to support the lights, said Vilardi-Espinosa.
Vilardi-Espinosa said some people are surprised to learn the field lacks lighting and mistakenly believe it is due to the objections of surrounding neighbors.
Amy Gustincic, president of the Los Feliz Improvement Association, said most residents would be open to adding lighting to the field because the community supports the school.
Adding lights and hosting evening games and events could generate a stronger sense of community and build more support for the school, Vilardi-Espinosa said.
In a community with limited park space, an illuminated field could become another recreational option for families and adult sports clubs if the city and LAUSD could establish an agreement about its use, said Meggan Ellingboe, who heads the neighborhood council’s Recreation Committee.
The school district could start seeking feedback on the proposed lights as soon as this semester, said Supt. Baez.
💡 Should sports field lights be installed at Marshall High?
L.A. Unified blamed the pandemic for a sharp decline in English and math proficiency across nearly all grade levels. According to the preliminary Smarter Balanced Assessments, the percent of students meeting or exceeding state standards in English dropped to 43.9% from 41.7% in the 2018-19 year. In math, the drop was steeper, falling from33.5% to 28.5%. Daily News
A group of hackers known as the Vice Society is claiming they stole data during last week's ransomware attack on L.A. Unified. Supt. Alberto Carvalho said the district has been in contact with Vice Society, but the hackers have not made specific financial demands L.A. Times
What does Adam Sandler wear? As part of its upcoming "Dress As ..." Spirit Week challenge, students at Sotomayor Arts & Sciences Magnet in Glassell Park are asked to dress like Adam Sandler on Sept. 22. Why? No one knows for sure, but the challenge will coincide with an Adam Sandler movie screening.
Wanted: The Eastsider is looking for an editor to manage our coverage of Eastside schools and assist with the production of our Daily Digest newsletter. Go here for details.
News That Hits Home
The Eastsider needs your support!
The Eastsider is committed to providing news and information free to all as a community service. But reporting and writing neighborhood news takes time -- and money.
Join the other Eastsider readers whose one-time contributions and monthly sponsorships help pay our bills and allow us to provide you the news and info that keeps you connected to your community.
-- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher
Monica Rodriguez is a freelance writer. She has more than two decades of experience in daily journalism working for news publications in Pennsylvania and California. She is a product of Boyle Heights and continues to call the community home.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.