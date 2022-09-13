Marshall High Athletic Field Map

It would cost about $1.5 million to illuminate the main athletic field at Marshall High.

Los Feliz -- It has a rich history, respected alums and a picturesque campus that has appeared in movies, TV shows and music videos. But one thing that Marshall High lacks is lights -- sports field lights, to be exact.

After the sun goes down, some teams simply end matches regardless of how much time is left on the competition clock, said Erica Vilardi-Espinosa, chairwoman of the Los Feliz Neighborhood Council’s Education Committee. She said that attendance at football games is lackluster because home games are played in the afternoon.

Monica Rodriguez is a freelance writer. She has more than two decades of experience in daily journalism working for news publications in Pennsylvania and California. She is a product of Boyle Heights and continues to call the community home.

