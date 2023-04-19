Energize your mornings with neighborhood buzz. Subscribe to our Daily Digest newsletter, and join over 9,000 inquisitive readers who rely on The Eastsider for the latest happenings. Stay informed, stay connected - try it now. Cancel anytime.
Harold Slader got his car's vin etched on its catalytic converter as a precaution at an LAPD event in LOs Feliz.
Los Feliz -- In response to an epidemic of catalytic converter theft, the LAPD Northeast Division held a free VIN etching event at Friendship Auditorium on Monday.
Dozens of car owners attended, hoping to deter thieves by having their car's Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) etched onto their catalytic converters. The etching can help return stolen parts, discourage recyclers from buying engraved pieces, and utlimately reduce thefts, police say.
The devices, which reduce emissions, contain precious metals that attract thieves. Last year, almost 8,000 catalytic converter thefts were reported citywide. Replacements can cost around $2,000 with weeks or months of waiting time.
Harold Slader, an early arrival at the event, said his neighbors have had their catalytic converters stolen off their cars parked on the street. “It’s just a precaution,” said the Los Feliz resident.
In addition to the etching, LAPD sprayed catalytic converters with bright orange paint, alerting would-be thieves that the converters have been etched. LAPD Detective Michael Ventura, who organized Monday's event, suggested additional preventative measures, such as securing the part with a cage and upgrading the car's alarm with a motion sensor.
“Hopefully, we can prevent this type of crime,” Ventura said.
