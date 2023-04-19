VIN Etching 1 - 1200

Harold Slader got his car's vin etched on its catalytic converter as a precaution at an LAPD event in LOs Feliz.

Los Feliz -- In response to an epidemic of catalytic converter theft, the LAPD Northeast Division held a free VIN etching event at Friendship Auditorium on Monday.

Dozens of car owners attended, hoping to deter thieves by having their car's Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) etched onto their catalytic converters. The etching can help return stolen parts, discourage recyclers from buying engraved pieces, and utlimately reduce thefts, police say.

Vin Etching 2 - 1200

Cars lined up for their turn at an LAPD VIN etching event.

