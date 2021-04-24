Los Feliz -- Detectives are asking the public to help identify the suspect or suspects in a hit-and-run crash that left a 15-year-old pedestrian severely injured.

The crash took place on Wednesday, April 21 at 11:25 pm at Prospect Avenue at Talmadge Street. A white van traveling eastbound on Prospect collided into the pedestrian crossing the street, catapulting the victim into the air, according to a statement from the LAPD Central Traffic Division.

The driver of the van fled eastbound on Prospect Avenue without stopping.

The victim, who was transported to a hospital, is in stable condition, said the LAPD.

The suspect’s vehicle is described as a white full-size cargo van with dark horizontal molding just above the tires on both sides of the vehicle. The van is likely to have damage on the front end and the hood.

Anyone with information about this collision is asked to contact Central Traffic Division Detectives at (213) 833-3713 or email at 32010@lapd.online.

During non-business hours, or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477).