Los Feliz -- Authorities warned tourists and visitors to Griffith Park today that thieves have been targeting vehicles in the area, especially rentals, and making off with everything from purses and laptops to passports and airline tickets.

The LAPD held a news conference this morning at the Griffith Park Observatory to remind people to lock their vehicles and keep valuables out of sight.

