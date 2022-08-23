Los Feliz -- Authorities warned tourists and visitors to Griffith Park today that thieves have been targeting vehicles in the area, especially rentals, and making off with everything from purses and laptops to passports and airline tickets.
The LAPD held a news conference this morning at the Griffith Park Observatory to remind people to lock their vehicles and keep valuables out of sight.
Police have logged 121 thefts from vehicles in the park so far in 2022.
Detectives said organized theft groups out of Northern California are believed to be involved in many of the crimes.
"One thing they are doing is looking for rental cars," LAPD Detective Michael Ventura said. Rental vehicles are often identifiable by their license plates, Ventura added.
"When they see a rental car appear in the park, there's a greater likelihood that there will be money, credit cards, IDs, possibly passports, and/or valuables," he said.
