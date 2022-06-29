Los Feliz - After a lengthy pandemic closure, the Griffith Park Pool was scheduled to reopen for the summer season. A Grand Opening was set for June 12. The neighborhood council and Councilmember Nithya Raman were working on buying new chairs, umbrellas and other supplies.
Officials are blaming the closure of the nearly century-old pool near Riverside Drive and Los Feliz Boulevard on a leaky foundation.
The pool has been able to open in years past despite the cracks. "However, in the days prior to the reopening, it was determined the disrepair was too great to allow for public use," said Raman, whose district includes Griffith Park.
Repairing the pool is among a list of park project improvements, but it's not known when those repairs will be completed. The Department of Recreation and Parks has not responded to questions about a reopening date.
Meanwhile, Raman said her staff has reached out to Recreation & Parks to "plan for a replacement of the pool" and work "as quickly as possible to bring this important and historic facility back into commission to serve the community’s needs.”
Referred to early on as the “Municipal Plunge,” the pool and its Spanish Colonial Revival-style pool house were built in 1927 for $80,000. It is was about twice the length of a typical municipal pool, measuring 225 feet long and 50 feet wide, said a department report. Indeed, at the time of construction, it was intended to be the largest outdoor pool in Southern California, according to SurveyLA.
More recently, however, the facility has been closed due to chlorine shortages and Covid, Raman said.
News That Hits Home
The Eastsider needs your support!
The Eastsider is committed to providing news and information free to all as a community service. But reporting and writing neighborhood news takes time -- and money.
Join the other Eastsider readers whose one-time contributions and monthly sponsorships help pay our bills and allow us to provide you the news and info that keeps you connected to your community.
-- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher
Barry Lank has worked for newspapers on the East and West Coasts, and earned an MS in journalism from Columbia University. He formerly produced "National Lampoon Presents: The Final Edition." A native of San Gabriel Valley, he now lives in East Hollywood.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.