Los Feliz - After a year-and-a-half, a presidential election, and an international pandemic, the Los Feliz 3 theater on Vermont Avenue is finally reopening this Saturday.

The bathrooms have been refurbished, the carpeting and the paint are new, the sound system has been upgraded, patrons can expect to see a new 35mm changeover system, a new screen and screen masking, and new lighting and equipment for Q&As, according to Anna Ogunkunle, a spokesperson for the theater.

But the biggest change of all will be the programming. The schedule for the theater has been taken over by American Cinematheque, the nonprofit cultural-arts and film-preservation group that also programs movies for the Aero Theatre in Santa Monica and the Egyptian Theatre in Hollywood.

Management of the theater, however, will still be overseen by the owner, Vintage Cinemas.

Doors open this Saturday, Aug. 7, for a sneak preview of “Flag Day,” about a woman coming to terms with her father’s past as a con artist. The screening is followed by a Q&A with the film’s stars, Sean Penn and Dylan Penn. This event is free with an RSVP - if there’s still room, at this point.

In total, the Los Feliz 3 has scheduled 75 shows throughout the month of August, with 50 films on 35mm. Movies this month include a few you may have heard of - “Ishtar,” “Eraserhead,” “Fat City,” “Wild Strawberries,” even “The Wizard of Oz.” Others may be more obscure - such as the 1963 Czechoslovakian science fiction film “Ikarie XB-1,” which predates and presages Stanley Kubrick's “2001: A Space Odyssey.”

Though membership in the American Cinematheque has its advantages, Ogunkunle said, the theater is open to all. The regular price of admission is $8 for American Cinematheque members, and $13 for the general public.

Click here for the Los Feliz 3 calendar for the month of August

Vintage Cinemas also announced last month that it has sold its other neighborhood movie house, the Vista Theatre, to Quentin Tarantino.