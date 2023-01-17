If Los Feliz had its own tourism and visitors bureau, Celine Vacher would undoubtedly serve as its spokesperson.
Though born in Paris, Vacher graduated from Marshall High School, co-owned La La Ling children's boutique on Vermont, served as president of the Los Feliz Village Business Improvement District Bid and is the Business Representative for the Los Feliz Neighborhood Council.
While she’s cutting back on her involvement, she remains deeply committed to Los Feliz.
Growing up in Los Feliz, Vacher worked at Nature Mart (now Lassens), enjoyed meals at Palermo and watched movies at the Los Feliz 3 and Vista.
“It really felt like a community, which feels rare in L.A.,” said Vacher over tea at Figaro Bistrot, just two doors down from La La Ling. “Coming from Paris, the walkability felt familiar and nice. I love this neighborhood.”
When Vacher was 18, she took a job at La La Ling. When it looked like the store would go under, she and a partner purchased it in 2012. After more than a decade, she sold her shares in the business.
“I’m really proud of what we’ve accomplished,” Vacher said. “I felt it was time for me to step into a different chapter of my life.”
Vacher is also proud of her work with the BID, which includes installing decorative lights around the business district and establishing the Los Feliz Holiday Market in 2019 (which she hopes returns in 2023).
Vacher still plans to be active with the BID, volunteering her passion for communications; and she’ll serve out her term on the Neighborhood Council. She’s seen the toll the pandemic has taken on small businesses that have had to focus on staying afloat. Vacher’s goal is to increase engagement with local business owners in the BID and Neighborhood Council so they feel invested in their community.
For the past 11 years, Vacher has lived in Montecito Heights, where she purchased a home.
But Los Feliz is where her heart is: the location of her first job, first apartment, first kiss,
“This neighborhood has a lot to do with the adult that I am today,” Vacher said. “I do feel like my ties to this neighborhood are forever and I think I’ll always come back here.”
Thanks For Your Support! We Could Not Have Done It Without You!
Happy New Year! I'd like to start out 2023 by thanking the nearly 400 readers who contributed to our Fall/Winter Fundraiser. That's amazing!
Over the past three months, we raised nearly three-quarters of our $25,000 goal. While that was shy of our target, those funds will allow us to hire a part-time editor on a temporary basis. That position will free me up to strengthen the business and ensure that you see more coverage of the communities we care about.
Of course, there's still time to make a last-minute contribution. You can do so by using the form below
Thanks again for your readership and support. Wishing you all the best in 2023
—Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.
