Los Feliz -- A fire in the attic of a four-story apartment building was extinguished by firefighters in 38 minutes this morning.

Crews responded to the 4600 block of Los Feliz Boulevard, near Vermont Avenue, at 5:04 a.m. and worked to keep the flames from spreading to any of the 78 units in the 64,160 square-foot building, according to Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

A total of 80 firefighters extinguished the fire and a knockdown was called at 5:42 a.m., he said.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire was under investigation.

Los Feliz Boulevard is closed between Vermont Avenue and Rodney Drive until further notice, Humphrey said.